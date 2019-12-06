Uzbekistan plans to chair SCO in 2022

6 December 2019 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan plans to assume the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2022, as stated by Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilhom Nematov, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

“We plan to get a chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2022,” Nematov said, speaking at the international election coverage press center.

Speaking about the foreign policy of the country, Nematov noted that today Uzbekistan relies solely on national interests in foreign policy and foreign economic issues.

Uzbekistan, being one of the founders of the SCO, chaired the organization three times: in 2003-2004, 2009-2010 and 2015-2016.

Starting January 1, 2019, in accordance with the decision of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States, Uzbekistan’s Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov took office of Secretary General of the organization. This post was taken by Uzbekistan’s representative for the first time.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was founded in 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

In 2017, the heads of member states signed a decision to admit India and Pakistan to the organization.

Currently, the observer countries in the SCO are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, and the partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation signs memorandum on development of sericulture with Uzbek company
Economy 18:05
Malaysian Eximbank may provide Uzbekistan with preferential loan
Finance 16:53
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy steam traps
Tenders 16:27
Hollywood-like neighborhood to be built in Uzbekistan's Samarkand
Construction 16:05
ERIELL Group boosts gas flow at 8 fields in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:29
EBRD looking for expansion in Uzbekistan by opening new offices (Exclusive)
Business 15:19
Latest
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation signs memorandum on development of sericulture with Uzbek company
Economy 18:05
Peter Tase: Tree planting campaign in Azerbaijan should be example for other countries
Politics 17:57
Prices of some basic goods decline in Iran
Business 17:57
Germany to support Kazakhstan in low-carbon economy strategy dev't
Business 17:53
Renault ranks first in Turkey’s car market
Turkey 17:48
Azerbaijani MPs to attend Euronest PA session in Tbilisi
Politics 17:45
WB considering financing of part of North-South Transport Corridor in Azerbaijan
Finance 17:45
Euro zone banks repay 147 billion euros in ECB loans before new auction
Europe 17:41
10 dairy farms to be built in northern Kazakhstan
Construction 17:38