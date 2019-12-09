Georgia's Business Association joins European Confederation of SMEs' Associations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

European Business Association (EBA) Georgia has become a member of European Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises Associations (CEA-PME), Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

CEA-PME is a Brussels-based business federation. Currently, it counts 22 European associations among its members, with more than 2.1 million enterprises.

The membership in the confederation is consistent with the EBA's mission to advocate European Business in Georgia, as well as to facilitate the development of trade and investment between Georgia and Europe.

In addition, EBA members have the opportunity to get the extensive information and advice in all economy issues with the cooperation of the Confederation.

Moreover, CEA-PME represents the interests of its members towards the institutions of the European Union, and its role is particularly significant in the area of SME advocacy. This factor will enable Georgian businesses to protect their interests not only in Georgia, but also at European state institutions.

Operating across Georgia, EBA represents some of the largest European companies in Georgia as well as many European and Georgian SMEs and startups.

EBA is currently supporting members who are exporting from Georgia to Europe in the high tech, food, hospitality, consultancy, furniture and franchise sectors.

