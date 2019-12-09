Georgia's Business Association joins European Confederation of SMEs' Associations

9 December 2019 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

European Business Association (EBA) Georgia has become a member of European Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises Associations (CEA-PME), Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

CEA-PME is a Brussels-based business federation. Currently, it counts 22 European associations among its members, with more than 2.1 million enterprises.

The membership in the confederation is consistent with the EBA's mission to advocate European Business in Georgia, as well as to facilitate the development of trade and investment between Georgia and Europe.

In addition, EBA members have the opportunity to get the extensive information and advice in all economy issues with the cooperation of the Confederation.

Moreover, CEA-PME represents the interests of its members towards the institutions of the European Union, and its role is particularly significant in the area of SME advocacy. This factor will enable Georgian businesses to protect their interests not only in Georgia, but also at European state institutions.

Operating across Georgia, EBA represents some of the largest European companies in Georgia as well as many European and Georgian SMEs and startups.

EBA is currently supporting members who are exporting from Georgia to Europe in the high tech, food, hospitality, consultancy, furniture and franchise sectors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Expenses of Azerbaijani tourists in Georgia increase
Finance 13:58
Georgian airports serve over 4 million passengers
Tourism 13:22
Volume of foreign direct investment in Georgia increases
Finance 13:17
Only two Georgian banks positively complete trading on London Stock Exchange
Finance 11:29
EU would welcome reforms in Georgia to meet its obligations under Free Trade Area Agreement
Business 7 December 15:12
Georgia's external debt reaches $5.4B
Finance 7 December 14:29
Latest
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency opens tender for creation of tourist registry system
Tenders 15:58
Azerbaijan's Herba Flora further expands product range
Business 15:51
Deputy PM: Azerbaijani society expresses great confidence in President Aliyev’s ongoing reforms (INTERVIEW)
Politics 15:49
High standards should be applied to return Persian carpet on global market
Business 15:35
More Azerbaijani gas may force other sources of Europe to lower prices
Oil&Gas 15:21
Volume of operations on corporate securities grows in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:07
Uzbek-Korean JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 15:03
Iran oil minister rejects rumors about gasoline smuggling
Oil&Gas 15:03
Japan PM Abe discussing Japan visit by Iranian President Rouhani
Other News 15:02