Azerbaijan, Russia sign co-op program in agricultural sector for 2020-2022

9 December 2019 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia signed a program of cooperation in the agricultural sector for 2020-2022, Trend reports.

On Azerbaijan's behalf, the document was signed by co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

On Russia's behalf, the document was signed by co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, the Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Oreshkin.

The 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia with the participation of deputy ministers of all Azerbaijani ministries, ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin and other senior officials is being held in the Baku Business Center on Dec. 9.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Deputy PM: Azerbaijani society expresses great confidence in President Aliyev’s ongoing reforms (INTERVIEW)
Politics 15:49
More Azerbaijani gas may force other sources of Europe to lower prices
Oil&Gas 15:21
Volume of operations on corporate securities grows in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:07
Azerbaijan, Russia ink tourism co-op program
Business 14:56
Azerbaijan - Russia's most important economic, trade partner in South Caucasus
Business 14:50
White Ribbon Campaign event held at Aghdam Mugham Center (VIDEO)
Society 14:11
Latest
Georgia's Business Association joins European Confederation of SMEs' Associations
Business 16:00
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency opens tender for creation of tourist registry system
Tenders 15:58
Azerbaijan's Herba Flora further expands product range
Business 15:51
Deputy PM: Azerbaijani society expresses great confidence in President Aliyev’s ongoing reforms (INTERVIEW)
Politics 15:49
High standards should be applied to return Persian carpet on global market
Business 15:35
More Azerbaijani gas may force other sources of Europe to lower prices
Oil&Gas 15:21
Volume of operations on corporate securities grows in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:07
Uzbek-Korean JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 15:03
Iran oil minister rejects rumors about gasoline smuggling
Oil&Gas 15:03