Azerbaijan, Russia sign co-op program in agricultural sector for 2020-2022

Azerbaijan and Russia signed a program of cooperation in the agricultural sector for 2020-2022, Trend reports.

On Azerbaijan's behalf, the document was signed by co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

On Russia's behalf, the document was signed by co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, the Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Oreshkin.

The 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia with the participation of deputy ministers of all Azerbaijani ministries, ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin and other senior officials is being held in the Baku Business Center on Dec. 9.

