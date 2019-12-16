Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory increases socks production

16 December 2019 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Small facility in services sector opened in Azerbaijan
Business 09:53
Small textile enterprise opens in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district
Business 09:36
Baku Textile Factory increasing its production potential
Business 14 December 10:11
Azerbaijani textile enterprise plans exports to non-CIS countries in 2020
Business 4 December 11:55
Azerbaijan's largest textile manufacturer eyes exports abroad
Business 3 December 14:25
Period for construction launch of cosmetic factory in Azerbaijan revealed
Business 14 November 14:58
Latest
Iranian currency rates for Dec.16
Finance 10:46
Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 9-13
Oil&Gas 10:45
Members of Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party being interrogated in Europe
Politics 10:38
Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world's longest flights
Other News 10:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 16
Finance 10:24
Kazakhstan's well service company opens tender for well cementing
Tenders 10:22
IGB seeking consultant for environmental and social monitoring
Oil&Gas 10:12
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16
Finance 10:11
Turkish businessmen association interested in investing in Azerbaijan
Business 10:05