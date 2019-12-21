IMIDRO: Investments worth $4.5B to be made in 31 projects

21 December 2019 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Amount of investments in Azerbaijan's oil&gas sector in 11 months 2019 disclosed
Oil&Gas 20 December 16:02
Two-thirds of MENA countries to have lower investments in upstream gas sectors
Oil&Gas 19 December 19:02
Period of issuing investment licenses in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province reduced
Business 19 December 18:10
Iran discloses volume of investments made in Qazvin province
Business 19 December 17:04
Applications for investing in Iran’s Chabahar port grow 33%
Transport 17 December 18:37
Production of major metals up in Iran
Business 17 December 11:51
Latest
Tender: Turkmenistan's state committee to purchase spare parts
Tenders 16:45
Iran, Bulgaria sign agreement to develop cooperation between ports
Transport 16:39
Copper production volume to reach 500,000 tons in Iran
Business 16:21
Over 500 candidates registered for participation in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:46
Iran's copper reserves reach more than 1 billion tons
Business 15:37
Over 430,000 farmers in Azerbaijan's registered in electronic agricultural information system
Business 15:27
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys engine oil via tender
Tenders 15:19
Exports of hazelnuts increase in monetary terms in Georgia
Business 15:12
CEC: Reps of 19 parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 15:09