Saudi Arabia aims to co-op with Kazakhstan in space exploration

24 December 2019 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Saudi Arabia is ready to establish mutually beneficial relations in space exploration with Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was noted on Dec.23, 2019, during the meeting between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Agency, His Highness Sultan bin Salman Al Saud.

Within the framework of the meeting, parties talked ways to develop cooperation between the countries in area of space exploration.

During the meeting, Aryn has talked in great detail on new projects and the potential of Kazakhstan in space exploration, having noted Kazakhstan’s interest in cooperating with Saudi Arabia.

In turn, Sultan bin Salman Al Saud received information with great interest and expressed readiness to establish mutually beneficial relations with Kazakhstan in the mentioned sphere.

Following the meeting, parties agreed to consider opportunities for implementation of a number of joint projects.

Sultan bin Salman Al Saud is the first Arab cosmonaut and the first Muslim who went into outer space.

---

