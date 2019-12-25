Uzbekistan introduces visa-free regime for UN passports holders

25 December 2019 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Under the Decree of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dated December 24, from January 1, 2020, a visa-free regime is introduced for foreign citizens who hold UN passports (Laissez-Passer biometric passports in red) and enter the country for up to 30 days, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Justice.

For holders of UN blue biometric passports, the deadline for applying for a visa by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reduced to two business days (based on a letter from the inviting party in Uzbekistan).

Holders of UN passports of both colors must have valid national passports with them when visiting Uzbekistan.

From January 1, 2020, citizens of 86 states will have the right to enter Uzbekistan without special documents.

Citizens from countries included in the list can stay in Uzbekistan without a visa: without a time limit (Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus and others); up to 60 days (Kyrgyzstan); up to 30 days (Austria, Spain, Norway, Italy, Great Britain, Tajikistan and others); no more than 7 days (China, including Hong Kong).

From the new year, a visa-free regime is introduced for a number of Latin American countries. The list includes Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Bahamas, Dominica, Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Jamaica.

Earlier, Uzbekistan also canceled visas for most countries in Europe and America. Another entry without a visa is available to citizens of Australia, Japan, South Korea, Israel and all CIS countries except Turkmenistan.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Epsilon continues construction of 3 gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Construction 12:05
China intends to import Uzbekistan’s agricultural products
Business 11:04
Epsilon boosts gas production in low-productivity strata of Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region
Oil&Gas 09:28
2.6 mln people in Central African Republic need humanitarian aid in 2020
Europe 08:47
Russia, Uzbekistan set up JV to organize agricultural complex
Business 24 December 18:08
LUKOIL Uzbekistan extends tender for energy insurance of deposits
Tenders 24 December 17:22
Latest
Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency to provide free support to exporters
Business 12:32
Exports of Iran's Semnan province up by 62%
Business 12:07
Epsilon continues construction of 3 gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Construction 12:05
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends festivities for children with Down Syndrome (PHOTO)
Politics 12:04
List of TOP 10 Turkish cargo transporting checkpoints
Turkey 12:01
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrument-Making Plant building up export potential
Business 11:59
EAEU countries agree to harmonize excise taxes on tobacco
Business 11:54
LUKOIL updates on appraisal process at Iraq’s Eridu field
Oil&Gas 11:47
3 small-scale power plants to be commissioned in Iran’s Mazandaran province
Business 11:41