Uzbekistan’s FEZ Navoi to expand exports by reducing costs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Navoi region on December 28 and got acquainted with projects in the Navoi Free Economic Zone (FEZ), Trend reports citing the presidential press service.

The activities and opportunities of the free economic zone organized in 2009 were expanded in accordance with the presidential decree of June 5, 2018. In the current year alone, the number of residents of this zone increased by 27 and reached 66. The total cost of the projects exceeded $437 million.

"Today, the most important task is to create added value and jobs. Each industrial enterprise must form a value chain using modern technologies and a reasonable approach. It is necessary to study foreign markets and expand exports by reducing costs," said Mirziyoyev.

The president observed the work of some companies, got informed on the quality of manufactured products.

Mirziyoyev gave instructions on expanding the production of import-substituting goods, providing the population with affordable and high-quality products.

