Uzbekistan’s FEZ Navoi to expand exports by reducing costs

31 December 2019 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Navoi region on December 28 and got acquainted with projects in the Navoi Free Economic Zone (FEZ), Trend reports citing the presidential press service.

The activities and opportunities of the free economic zone organized in 2009 were expanded in accordance with the presidential decree of June 5, 2018. In the current year alone, the number of residents of this zone increased by 27 and reached 66. The total cost of the projects exceeded $437 million.

"Today, the most important task is to create added value and jobs. Each industrial enterprise must form a value chain using modern technologies and a reasonable approach. It is necessary to study foreign markets and expand exports by reducing costs," said Mirziyoyev.

The president observed the work of some companies, got informed on the quality of manufactured products.

Mirziyoyev gave instructions on expanding the production of import-substituting goods, providing the population with affordable and high-quality products.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors starts selling cars in new color
Business 30 December 19:54
Italians to build plant in Uzbekistan for 25M euros
Business 30 December 17:02
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 30 December 16:50
Tandircha-Shurtanneftegaz, Chigil-Mubarek gas pipelines under construction in Uzbekistan
Construction 30 December 16:35
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to open new border post
Business 30 December 15:33
Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry talks highlights of 2019
Business 30 December 14:31
Latest
Output of construction materials in Azerbaijan increases
Business 11:16
CIA devised way to restrict missiles given to allies, researcher says
US 11:00
Over 400 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kyrgyz trucks in Turkey
Turkey 10:31
Iran produces and repairs nearly 500 railcars, locomotives domestically
Business 10:30
New Year wishes from TREND News Agency
Politics 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times on Dec.30-Dec.31
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Al Qaeda ally claims responsibility for Somalia blast that killed 90 people
World 09:27
'Persist in 2020' - Hong Kong gears up for New Year countdown unrest
Other News 09:02
Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous
Arab World 08:31