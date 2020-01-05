International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation supports SMEs in Uzbekistan

5 January 2020 08:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Fakhri Vakilov -Trend:

The provision of lines of financing from International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Uzbekistan enables business owners to grow by accessing finance where and when it is required, Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of ITFC, told Trend in an interview.

Recently Trend reported that Uzbek JSCB Turonbank has signed $6 million agreement with ITFC to allow small businesses and private entrepreneurship of Uzbekistan to attract financing for up to one year to replenish working capital.

"Some SMEs are sensitive about shariah (Islamic law) compliance of the financial products. This financing provides an opportunity for those SMEs to finance their trade and working capital needs. It combines cash and non-cash financing, thus providing a comprehensive solution for foreign trade needs," CEO of ITFC stated.

In addition to boosting access to financing, ITFC’s Uzbek strategy also focuses on capacity building initiatives, a strategy that includes working with the banking regulator and financial institutions on capacity building activities.

"We held two capacity building events in Uzbekistan since May 2018" Sonbol noted.

He added that ITFC intends to continue to onboard new banks to boost their ability to support SMEs in Uzbekistan. This will be done through signing Line of Finance Agreements. ITFC is already working with five local banks in meeting the financial needs of SMEs in the country and total financing approved within last 15 months is $38 million.

"The needs of SMEs in Uzbekistan are significant and ITFC will expand its activities in the country to serve them better by engaging with local partners to deliver not only financial solutions but strategic support services that enable SMEs to build their businesses," Sonbol stressed.

ITFC is a global leader in Islamic Trade Finance Solutions in member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It was created with the purpose of advancing trade to improve the economic condition and livelihood of people across the Islamic world, act as a catalyst for intra-regional trade between regions and strengthen trade and diplomatic ties between OIC member countries.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan introduces amendments to some import procedures
Transport 4 January 15:48
Turkey discloses number of tourists from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
Tourism 4 January 14:31
EBRD looking for expansion in Uzbekistan
Business 4 January 08:26
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy gasoline
Tenders 3 January 13:40
Deposits of legal entities in Azerbaijan up
Finance 3 January 13:10
Prices for education services in Uzbekistan rise in 2019
Business 3 January 12:53
Latest
Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia
Other News 08:06
One dead, several trapped in building collapse in Delhi
Other News 07:36
NATO suspends training mission in Iraq
World 06:33
5 killed in gas explosion in northern Nigeria: police
Other News 05:23
US - led coalition confirms two attacks on 4 January near Iraqi bases that host American forces
World 03:48
At Least 28 Killed in Raid Targeting Tripoli Military School
Arab World 03:08
Turkish foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss situation in Iran, Iraq
Turkey 02:16
France's Macron discusses Middle East crisis with Iraqi, UAE leaders
World 01:29
French knife attacker was radicalized, anti-terrorism prosecutors say
Europe 00:43