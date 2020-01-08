Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign border demarcation protocol

8 January 2020 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

The first meeting of the Joint Uzbek-Tajik Demarcation Commission was held in the capital of Uzbekistan Tashkent, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting approved regulatory and technical documents that are expected to provide the foundation for the demarcation of the Uzbek-Tajik border. The schedule for the commission meetings for 2020 was also agreed.

Following the meeting, a corresponding protocol was signed.

Trend recently reported that an interstate protocol on the final demarcation and delimitation of the border was expected to be signed in Tashkent, which will confirm the parties' full agreement on the clear passage of the border line.

According to the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy of Tajikistan, the length of the Tajik-Uzbek border is 1,332 kilometers. Of the total length, the river border is 105 kilometers, and land - 1,227 km.

