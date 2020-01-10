New governmental structure begins to function in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A new structure, the Agency for Market Supervision, began to function in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

In this regard, relevant amendments have been made to the Code of Safety and Free Trade of Georgian Products.

This agency will control the production, construction, installation, storage, transportation, turnover, use and disposal of technical facilities. It will also monitor the quality of industry products to assure meeting requirements of relevant technical regulations.

The agency will not regulate the supervision of products covered by the national Food, Veterinary and Plant Protection Code, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Agency has the right to check the compliance of documents for materials, and, if necessary, to ensure the removal of hazardous products from the market.

The initiative for creation of the Agency for Market Supervision was discussed by Georgian parliament on December 16, 2019. For the functioning of the new structure, 1.2 million lari (approximately $413,800) were allocated in the state budget for 2020.

The structure will employ 35 people in total.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news