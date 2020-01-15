Total E&P Absheron, French Embassy in Baku ink MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Total E&P Absheron and the French Embassy in Baku, Trend reports from the signing ceremony Jan. 15.

On the same day, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Total E&P Absheron, the University of Strasbourg (Unistra) and UFAZ (a joint project of the French-Azerbaijani University led by the University of Strasbourg and the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University), as well as between PASHA Bank, the University of Strasbourg (Unistra) and UFAZ – as part of strengthening and developing professional cooperation in the field of education and science.

The documents were signed by rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Professor Mustafa Babanli, Rector of the University of Strasbourg Michel Deneken, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross, President of Total E&P Absheron Regis Agut and Chairman of the Board of PASHA Bank OJSC Taleh Kazimov.

Earlier, various meetings were held between UFAZ and PASHA Bank to arrange students' participation in the bank’s practice program and provide them with the opportunity to continue their career at the bank after graduation.

On Sept. 17, 2019, fourth-year students studying computer science at UFAZ, as part of the UFAZ Career Days, visited the PASHA Bank digital laboratory for the first time. The PASHA Bank team, which regularly visits UFAZ, held interactive meetings with students on topics such as the importance of behavior skills in the ICT labor market.

