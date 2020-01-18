Iranian currency rates for Jan. 18

18 January 2020 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 11 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 27 currencies have decreased on Jan. 18, compared to the rates on Jan. 16, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,564 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Jan. 18

Iranian rial on Jan. 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,667

54,807

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,412

43,546

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,413

4,441

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,714

4,745

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,234

6,269

1 Indian rupee

INR

592

594

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,419

138,403

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,155

27,138

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,129

38,208

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,407

5,405

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,149

32,200

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,776

27,758

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,905

2,921

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,131

7,145

1 Russian ruble

RUB

683

685

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,524

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,875

29,012

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,147

31,202

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,539

49,551

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,318

2,315

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,777

36,907

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,002

30,041

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,123

6,101

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,091

138,659

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,357

10,324

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,164

36,226

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,564

46,845

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,102

11,089

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,635

14,610

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,077

3,077

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,812

19,830

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,487

82,858

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,332

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,371 rials, and the price of $1 is 131,836 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 129,996 rials, and the price of $1 is 117,234 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 130,000-133,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials.

