Iranian currency rates for Jan. 18

The rates of 11 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 27 currencies have decreased on Jan. 18, compared to the rates on Jan. 16, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,564 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Jan. 18 Iranian rial on Jan. 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,667 54,807 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,412 43,546 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,413 4,441 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,714 4,745 1 Danish krone DKK 6,234 6,269 1 Indian rupee INR 592 594 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,419 138,403 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,155 27,138 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,129 38,208 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,405 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,149 32,200 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,776 27,758 1 South African rand ZAR 2,905 2,921 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,131 7,145 1 Russian ruble RUB 683 685 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,875 29,012 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,147 31,202 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,539 49,551 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,318 2,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,777 36,907 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,002 30,041 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,123 6,101 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 138,091 138,659 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,357 10,324 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,164 36,226 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,564 46,845 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,102 11,089 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,635 14,610 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,077 3,077 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,812 19,830 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,487 82,858 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,332 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,371 rials, and the price of $1 is 131,836 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 129,996 rials, and the price of $1 is 117,234 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 130,000-133,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials.

