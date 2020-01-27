Uzbekistan, Belarus agree on mutual recognition of docs on education

27 January 2020 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved the intergovernmental agreement between Uzbekistan and Belarus on the mutual recognition of documents on education and training,Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The document was signed by the parties during the official visit of Mirziyoyev to Minsk in August 2019. The sides back then inked a solid package of documents on several mutually beneficial spheres including production, IT, science and others.

Since 2018, the joint faculties of the Belarusian State Pedagogical University and the Tashkent State Pedagogical University, as well as the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics and the Tashkent University of Information Technologies named after Muhammad al-Khwarizmi have been successfully operating in Uzbekistan.

It is expected that other Belarusian universities will also soon start implementing joint educational programs with educational institutions of Uzbekistan.

