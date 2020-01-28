Official forecast: Iran's imports to decline by 2021

28 January 2020 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Earthquake hits S Iran again
Society 21:19
Volume of goods exported via customs of Iran’s Qom province disclosed
Business 19:42
Iran discloses Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company’s production volume
Oil&Gas 19:20
Number of projects to be commissioned in Iran's agricultural parks revealed
Business 19:20
Coronavirus in Iran?
Iran 18:43
New companies to be established in Iran's Semnan province
Business 18:23
Latest
Earthquake hits S Iran again
Society 21:19
Shirin Nehamia Michaeli: We hope Azerbaijan will further strengthen after parliamentary elections
Politics 21:06
Azerbaijan makes decisions related to coronavirus outbreak
Society 21:05
EBRD, Georgia working on dev’t of renewable energy sphere
Oil&Gas 21:04
Tajikistan to increase import of gas from Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 20:18
Turnover of family business entities in Azerbaijan up
Business 20:06
Volume of goods exported via customs of Iran’s Qom province disclosed
Business 19:42
Iran discloses Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company’s production volume
Oil&Gas 19:20
Number of projects to be commissioned in Iran's agricultural parks revealed
Business 19:20