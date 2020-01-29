Uzbek-Korean business incubators to open in Uzbekistan's capital

29 January 2020 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tajikistan to increase import of gas from Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 28 January 20:18
China, Uzbekistan discuss expansion of co-op
Business 28 January 18:08
Cotton Campaign coalition to assess cotton harvest results in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 28 January 17:51
Interest for loans in national currency down in Uzbekistan
Finance 28 January 17:37
Uzbek-American company starts operating in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan
Business 28 January 17:37
Uzbekistan, Belarus expand co-op in textile industry
Business 28 January 17:28
Latest
Iran seeks to implement preferential tariff with India, Malaysia
Business 10:32
Decision-making period on accreditation over exit polls in parliamentary elections ending in Azerbaijan
Politics 10:21
Oil gains amid assessment of China virus impact, possible OPEC supply cuts
Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 28
Oil&Gas 10:19
UAE confirms new coronavirus case in family arriving from China
Arab World 09:58
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Jan. 29
Finance 09:54
Epsilon expanding gas transmission infrastructure in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:48
OSCE ODIHR to monitor all aspects of electoral process in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 28-29
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37