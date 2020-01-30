Uzbekistan may join International Olive Council

30 January 2020 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbek Ambassador to Spain Jahongir Ganiyev met with Abdellatif Ghedira, Executive Director of the International Olive Council (IOC), Trend reported citing Uzbek media.

The purpose of the meeting in Madrid was to discuss the upcoming visit of International Olive Council head Giorgi Svanidze to Uzbekistan, during which the possible entry of the country into the IOC will be considered.

During the talks, Ghedira noted that climatic conditions in a number of regions of the country allow setting up industrial cultivation of olives, and if there is an appropriate production base, Uzbekistan, in due course, may also set up production of olive oil.

International Olive Council was established in 1959 on the basis of international agreement on olive oil from 1956. The founders of the Council were 11 Mediterranean countries of Europe and Africa: Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Great Britain, Israel, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia.

The headquarters of the Council are located in Madrid. The main executive body is the plenary session of the Council, which is held annually in autumn. Today, the organization brings together about 80 percent of producers and 98 percent of exporters of olive oil and olives.

The International Olive Board also provides assistance in the education and training of specialized agricultural professionals.

