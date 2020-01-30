Uzbekistan may involve American company in organization of Asian Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

One of the world's largest communications companies, Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), will present a plan to hold the 4th Asian Youth Games-2025 and the 21st Asian Games-2030 in Uzbekistan, First Deputy Minister of Physical Culture and Sports Oybek Kasymov said, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan National News Agency.

"To date, country has not held such large complex competitions of international scale," the minister said.

"It is clear that this requires large resources, technology and complex activities. Negotiations were held with the management of BCW in this regard. BCW intends to present a plan of work till May this year on the IV Summer Youth Asian Games scheduled to be held in our country in 2025 and 11th Summer Asian Games in 2030," Oybek Kasymov said.

"We will talk with many partners and international experts on this topic. In addition, there are enough organizations and companies in Uzbekistan that have their own style and have mastered world experience. We should talk to them as well, and on the basis of received recommendations we will plan future activities," Kasymov said.

Burson Cohn & Wolfe is one of the largest global communications agencies with headquarters in New York (USA). Among other activities, the company provides assistance in organizing and conducting large-scale competitions of high international level. For example, the company has organized the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat in 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news