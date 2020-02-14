Iranian agriculture minister talks situation with food security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The situation with food security is very good in Iran, and 80 percent of the food is supplied within the country, Iranian Acting Minister of Agriculture Abbas Keshavarz said.

"The efforts will be made to increase this volume in the next few years," Keshavarz added, Trend reports referring to the ministry’s website.

The minister added that the situation in the food markets in Iran is satisfactory, and there are enough products.

Keshavarz said that the work on cultivation of crops in various Iranian provinces is underway.

Iran produces about 120 million tons of agricultural products per year. Iran exported five million tons of agricultural products worth over $4 billion during nine months (from March 21 through December 21, 2019) of this Iranian year.