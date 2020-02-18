AzerGold reveals how much income it brought to Azerbaijan's economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Azerbaijan's AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company has sold more than 173,000 ounces of gold and 290,000 ounces of silver since 2017, Chairman of Board of AzerGold Zakir Ibrahimov said at a press conference on "Prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities", Trend reports.

Thereby, according to Zakir Ibrahimov, AzerGold brought 399.3 million manat ($234.8 million) to the country's economy.

Moreover, as a result of foreign trade operations, over 30.6 million manat ($18 million) of taxes and duties were paid to the state budget, the chairman added.

Of these, 3.8 million manat ($2.2 million) were paid to the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, and 26.8 million manat ($15.7 million) to the Ministry of Taxes, Mammadov noted.

A press conference on the topic "Prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities" is underway in Baku on Feb. 18. The event is attended by the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov, as well as local entrepreneurs involved in the jewelry business.

