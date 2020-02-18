Chairman: Domestic sales of AzerGold contribute to dev't of Made in Azerbaijan brand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan's AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company sells high-quality 5, 10 and 20 grams ingots and coins made of gold and silver with the fineness of 999.9 at 12 different sales points in Baku, Chairman of Board of AzerGold Zakir Ibrahimov said at a press conference on "Prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities", Trend reports.

Zakir Ibrahimov noted that the sales of ingots and other products, which depict the Heydar Aliyev Center, Gobustan rock paintings and ornaments of Karabakh carpets, are also carried out through an online platform.

The AzerGold chairman of the board noted that the main goal of this project was primarily to support local production and promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand, in connection with which the products were put up for sale taking into account the minimum profit that could be obtained from the sale of products.

"Our products have an appropriate quality certificate, which acts as a reliable guarantee of the rights of buyers against the background of the lack of state services for the control of precious metals and precious stones," Ibrahimov said.

A press conference on the topic "Prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities" is underway in Baku on Feb. 18. The event is attended by the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov, as well as local entrepreneurs involved in the jewelry business.

