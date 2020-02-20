Turkish businessmen to enter Uzbekistan's market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with management of leading Turkish companies and banks during his visit to Turkey, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The event was attended by heads of the Association of Chambers of Commerce and Exchanges of Turkey, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Gebze Industrial Zone, Ziraat Bank, such companies as Zorlu Holding, Zoshkunoz Holding, Exacibashi, Baikar, Dunyagoz, Kanymed Saglik, Bau Global, Havelsan.

"Uzbekistan is not the same as before. Today, a company, entering our market, will certainly benefit. I guarantee it. The necessary legal and institutional conditions will be created for this," Mirziyoyev said.

"Representatives of Turkish business circles noted that they visited Uzbekistan last year and witnessed changes in all sectors of economy, "reformist thinking" of Uzbek people. They expressed desire to enter the market of Uzbekistan and implement joint promising projects," the report said.

The sides discussed issues of further strengthening ties between ministries and companies of the two countries, considered specific projects to expand the supply of products and services, organization of clinics and higher educational institutions.

President of Uzbekistan approved these plans and instructed the responsible officials to start practical work as soon as possible and implement projects without bureaucratic obstacles.

Recently, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a joint statement following first meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara.

