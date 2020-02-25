South Korea to help Uzbekistan to train qualified chemists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

An institute for advanced training and professional development of chemists will be set up in Uzbekistan with the help of specialists from South Korea, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

In this regard, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev gave corresponding instructions to relevant ministries and departments at the meeting dedicated to the issues of the development of the chemical industry, the report said.

Mirziyoyev also noted the need to improve the education process at the Tashkent Institute of Chemistry and Technology. The president stressed the importance of integrating science and industry, primarily by training qualified staff.

According to the results of 2019, enterprises of the country’s chemical industry increased their profits 2.3 times compared to 2018. Joint Stock Company "Navoiazot" has put into operation a complex for the production of polyvinyl chloride, methanol and caustic soda. Construction of a plant for production of liquid synthetic fuel at the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex is underway.

At the same time, certain types of products that could be produced in the country are still being imported. According to the report, 60 percent of equipment at the domestic enterprises is worn out, energy costs are three times higher than normal.

In order to eliminate these drawbacks, it is proposed to reduce the production cost through the use of energy-saving technologies and introduction of modern IT-solutions. The president also instructed to attract additional foreign investments into the industry and, in particular, consider selling the state share in Ferghanaazot, Kungrad Soda Ash and Dekhkanabad Potash Fertilizer plants.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, in the export of goods and services at the end of 2019, chemical products ranked seventh inferior to export of gold, energy and oil products, textiles, food products and "non-ferrous metals and their products. The value of the chemical products amounted to $877 million.

