Georgia and The World in 2020 economic conference kicks off in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

“Georgia and The World in 2020” Economic conference has kicked off in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The conference, which is organized by the Economist’s annual edition “The World in 2020” and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, was opened by Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia.

This year, the event is attended by about 200 participants and guests, including the world-famous economist, professor at the Warsaw School of Economics, former vice-premier of Poland, former finance minister and former president of the National Bank of Poland Leszek Balcerowicz.

The conference participants will discuss several topics such as the model of economic development of Georgia - balanced interests between the state and the private sector; the competitiveness of the Georgian economy in a global context, the development of infrastructure and the role in improving competitiveness; and Georgia in the EU market - achieved results and current challenges.

According to the conference organizers, the event aims to analyze the progress made by Georgia in the economic development and to discuss challenges and new opportunities in a global context.

