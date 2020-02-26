Analyst: Economic policy pursued by presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey makes countries strong

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The economic policy, which is pursued by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey has made these countries strong, Head of Azerbaijan’s Center for Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Nijat Hajizade said, Trend reports referring to the center’s press service.

Hajizade added that the economic policy of the presidents of both countries had a direct impact on their economic growth and development, as a result of which Azerbaijan and Turkey have become strong states on a global scale and play leading roles in the region.

The head of the center noted that the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline played an important role in development of economic relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"Due to revenues from oil exported to world markets through this route, the macroeconomic stability of Azerbaijan was strengthened, and a significant increase in income of the population was observed," Hajizade said.

In addition, as a result of the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, foreign trade relations between the two countries have further expanded. BTK not only strengthened bilateral economic ties, but also played an important role in Azerbaijan’s entry through Turkey to the world market. Recent observations show that the BTK cross-border railway line brings both countries economic and political dividends.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili