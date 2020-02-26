ADB welcomes economic reforms of Georgian gov’t

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava held a working meeting with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Georgia Shane Rosenthal, Trend reports quoting the Georgian media.

The parties discussed current and future cooperation projects of Georgia with the ADB.

At the meeting, the representative of the Asian Development Bank welcomed the economic reforms of carried out by Georgian government for improving the country's economic situation and comprehensive growth.

He also expressed support for the ongoing infrastructure projects in the country aimed at increasing the competitiveness and economic development of Georgia.

The parties noted that the bank will contribute to the creation of economic corridors passing through Georgia.

The parties discussed ongoing projects supported by the Asian Development Bank in the field of transport, energy and other priority areas. It was noted that ADB has been successfully cooperating with both the Georgian public sector in improving the country's infrastructure and with private companies, especially in the regions.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Economy Ministers of Georgia Akaki Sagirashvili and David Tvalabeishvili.

