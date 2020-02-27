Official talks on Iran maritime relations with neighboring countries amid coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.27

Trend:

The medical checks are conducted at ports of the country in continuous cooperation with the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Director General of Communications and International Affairs of Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said.

Referring to the decision to accept Chinese ships in Iranian ports, Vahid Rahmati said that it has been almost a month that the Chinese ships are monitored and checked by medical teams that have modern equipment, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Pointing to the latest decisions on shipment between Iran and Oman ports, the official said that all ships and vessels from Iran have been banned at the ports of Oman to prevent coronavirus spread until further notice.

“However, according to the information received from Chabahar ports today, a vessel which departed to Oman is not blocked yet,” he said.

“Loading cargo vessels is also banned in the port of Dubai, but they are stationed at other ports of the UAE,” said Rahmati adding that passenger ships from Iran have been banned in the UAE until further notice.

He went on to say that the preventive measures are held by both sides. “All crews of ships arriving to Iranian ports are subject to specialized medical examinations.”

Referring to the latest status of Iran-Kuwait transshipment, he noted that all vessels from Iran to Kuwait have been also banned until further notice; however, a significant number of Iranian vessels are stationed at the port of Kuwait.

Kuwait has also banned Iranian passenger ships from the country until further notice, he added.

"Meanwhile, Iranian vessels are still allowed to enter Qatari ports after conducting tests related to the identification of the Corona virus,” said Rahmati.

“Traffic between Iranian ports and other ports of southern and northern neighboring countries continues as usual and there was no interruption in export and import operations,” the PMO director general added.