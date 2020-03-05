Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum plays important role for economies of both countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum is important for the economies of both countries, Chairman of the National Congress of Georgian Azerbaijanis Ali Babayev told Trend.

According to Babayev, the event, which is being held in Tbilisi, will contribute to the expansion of ties between businessmen of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

At the forum, organized by EU-Georgia business council with support of Azerbaijan and Georgia, companies of the two hold presentations of new projects, and prospects for cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan in the energy sector are discussed, the chairman added.

“Azerbaijan is one of the important partners of Georgia and the countries actively cooperate in many areas. The states have developed long-standing friendly relations,” he noted.

Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum is being held in Tbilisi on March 5. The event is attended by First Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Ekaterina Mikabadze, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze, BP Manager for Georgia Ann Davis, General Director of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov and other high-rank representatives of the oil and gas, banking, investment, transport and logistics sectors.

The main goal of the forum is further development of bilateral business relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The EU-Georgia Business Council plans to hold the next forum jointly with its Georgian and Azerbaijani partners in Baku in 2021.

