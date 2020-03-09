Kazakhstan to develop anti-crisis action plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan to develop an anti-crisis action plan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

The corresponding order was given by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev during an urgent meeting with the leadership of the Government and bodies accountable to the country’s president. The issues of the financial and economic situation in the world and its impact on the economy of Kazakhstan were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Government, the National Bank and other state bodies. The main task is to fulfill all social obligations to the country’s citizens in full.

By Tokayev’s instruction a Rapid response headquarters was established under the direct supervision of the prime minister. An anti-crisis action plan will be developed, and a special plan will be prepared to support employment, particularly in large enterprises.

Tokayev noted that it’s extremely important to provide as many people with jobs as possible. The government will make proposals to review the national budget for 2020-2022.

He also highlighted the need to take measures to reduce budget expenditures, ensure employment in the regions, stabilize the country's currency and financial market, and optimize the national and local budgets.