Kazakhstan’s first president allocates funds to battle coronavirus spreading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Fund of Kazakhstan’s First President – Elbasy will allocate 200 million tenge ($457,594) to battle coronavirus spreading in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the official website of the Elbasy.

The report said that the funds are being allocated by the direct order of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The allocated funds are to be evenly distributed between akimats (administrative centers) of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities.

“The financial support will be used to reward health workers involved in coronavirus battle, acquisition of additional number of medical masks and disinfectants. A part of the sum will be allocated to supply orphanages and specialized hospitals of Nur-Sultan with food items,” the report said.

Furthermore, 50,000 medical masks already were supplied to the department of public health of Nur-Sultan.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which will be relevant from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime is being introduced at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020 in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases identified in Kazakhstan is 35 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,980. Over 198,500 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 82,700 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

