Georgia decreases import of wheat and meslin from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Russia exported 45,965 tons of petroleum and petroleum oils to Georgia in a total amount of $26.6 million in January-February 2020, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

In the reporting period, Russia exported 46,377 tons of wheat and meslin worth $10.2 million to Georgia. Russia decreased the export of wheat and meslin by 4,186 tons. Over the January-February 2019, 50,563 tons of wheat and meslin totaling $11.2 million were exported from Russia to Georgia.

In January-February 2020, electrical energy worth $13.07 million was exported from Russia to Georgia.

During the reporting period, Russia exported 45,965 tons of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons in the amount of $26.6 million to Georgia. During January-February of 2019, export of petroleum gases and other gaseous from Russia to Georgia amounted to 46,865 tons totaling $25.2 million.

Russia exported 4.6 tons of telephone sets worth $5.4 million to Georgia. This is 2.2 tons more compared to the same period last year.

Russia ranks third in Georgia’s commodity circulation.

In January-February 2020, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Russia amounted to more than $199.02 million, which is 10.7 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $60.3 million to the Russian market, which is 11.5 percent of total exports.

Meanwhile, Russian imported products worth $138.6 million to the Georgia market, which is 10.4 percent of total exports.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356