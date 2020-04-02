Georgia limits all online sales except main products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Online shopping for all items except food and medical supplies has been suspended in Georgia until April 21 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, any company caught violating this rule will be fined 15,000 lari (about $4,566).

The government of Georgia issued a relevant regulatory act.

According to the normative act, economic activity is limited for all companies, except for the enterprises covered by this act. These include grocery stores, shops, commercial banks, medical facilities, as well as online services that supply food.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 130.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356