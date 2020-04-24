Farming activity continues in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, main farming activity in Georgia continues, said Georgian Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili, Trend reports citing the Georgian media.

He made the remark at the meeting of the Interagency Coordinating Council on April 23.

“Firstly, farmers continue their activities. Secondly, not a single state support program was stopped, and funding was not reduced. On the contrary, the package of economic assistance provides for increased funding for existing programs that our farmers use,” Davitashvili said.

According to the minister, every interested person who is now returning to the village and wants to engage in agriculture can take advantage of these programs.

Davitashvili noted that at this stage, more than ten corresponding programs are implemented in the country.

As was reported earlier, the Georgian government will present an anti-crisis plan on April 24.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356