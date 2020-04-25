U.S. Texas businesses partially reopen

Retail businesses in the U.S. state of Texas reopened Friday, for the first time in weeks, as a slow reopening process starts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week, retail businesses can offer curbside pickup or delivery to their customers starting Friday. Abbott said employers required to be in a store should maintain strict social distancing and face mask standards.

Some shopping malls and restaurants across Texas opened on Friday but with some limitations. First Colony Mall in Sugar Land announced on its website that some stores and restaurants will open with limited hours or by appointment only; Memorial City Mall in Houston said it will provide contact-free curbside pickup.

Retail shoppers in the state are following specific guidelines like purchasing items from a retail location for pickup without entering the premises.

Abbott said he will update the guidelines to gradually reopen businesses in the state.

As of Friday, Texas reported more than 22,800 COVID-19 cases, including nearly 600 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.