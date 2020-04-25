Georgian government expects economic downturn in 2020

Business 25 April 2020 20:52 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian government expects economic downturn in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia’s economy is expected to fall by 4 percent in 2020, and budget revenues will decrease by 1.8 billion lari ($567.5 million), Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia said introducing the government’s anti-crisis plan, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

According to Gakharia, the government managed to save 300 million lari ($94.5 million) by cutting costs. However, the government still needs significant financial resources for social assistance, business support, and to cover the needs of the healthcare system to manage COVID-19.

“We are short of 3.9 billion lari (more than $1.2 billion) to balance the state budget,” the prime minister said.

The Georgian government has asked for help from its strategic partners, the United States and the European Union, as well as leading financial institutions. Gakharia emphasized that in an unprecedentedly short period they managed to agree on specific packages of direct financial assistance.

“We were and are the only country during the crisis to agree on the parameters of the new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.

According to Gakharia, Georgia’s international partners are ready to allocate another $1.5 billion to support business.

“If Georgian economy, the private sector and the government require additional liquidity, we have access to resources of 3 billion lari,” he said.

According to him, this assistance will come from the United States, EU, IMF, as well as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank, European Development Bank, German State Development Bank and the French Development Agency. The nature of this assistance is different: emergency financial assistance or assistance in the longer term, soft loans or borrowings.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan increases import of chemicals from Turkey
Azerbaijan increases import of chemicals from Turkey
Thailand reports 53 new coronavirus cases, one new death
Thailand reports 53 new coronavirus cases, one new death
6.3-magnitude quake jolts off Papua New Guinea
6.3-magnitude quake jolts off Papua New Guinea
Loading Bars
Latest
Quality of Iran's Isfahan Oil Refinery Company products to increase Oil&Gas 21:20
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 26 Oil&Gas 20:53
Georgian government expects economic downturn in 2020 Business 20:52
US to deliver wheat stocks to Georgia Business 20:52
Safest method to transport cargo between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan amid coronavirus spread named Transport 20:44
Russian Expert: Azerbaijan is active participant, recipient of INSTC project's dividends Politics 20:42
Minister: Protection of employment is among main goals of support program in Azerbaijan Economy 20:08
Deputy Minister: No disagreements or contradictions regarding provision of social benefits in Azerbaijan Society 19:55
Production of “Pride” car to be completely stopped in Iran Business 19:53
Taxpayer identification number doesn’t affect provision of social benefits in Azerbaijan Economy 19:52
Azerbaijan reveals damage to economy from COVID-19 Economy 19:47
US' import of defense products from Turkey grows Turkey 19:41
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people and world Muslims on the advent of the month of Ramadan (PHOTO) Politics 19:38
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister: Hygiene rules should systematically be followed at workplaces Economy 19:30
Minister: Azerbaijan expected to determine tax benefits for entrepreneurs in coming days Economy 19:17
Boeing pulls out of $4.2 billion deal for Embraer's commercial jet unit World 18:43
NAM summit to be held in format of Contact Group on Azerbaijani president’s initiative Politics 17:48
Iran's East Oil and Gas Production Company reveals gas production volume Oil&Gas 17:00
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan confirms 25 new COVID-19 cases Society 16:07
Iran advises citizens to stay indoors to prevent coronavirus spread Iran 15:12
IAEA to supply Uzbekistan with set of diagnostic test systems ICT 15:06
Georgia launches new program for development of dairy industry Business 15:05
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 14:51
Production of Iran's Angouran mine increases Business 14:51
Azerbaijani insurers to be granted benefits Economy 14:38
Tender on buildings' construction opens in Turkmenistan's Balkan region Tenders 14:36
Camel milk production to be increased in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Business 14:34
Georgian citizens return from Barcelona by special flight Transport 14:22
Azerbaijan reveals financial results of insurance companies Economy 14:21
Iran reveals its coronavirus statistics as of April 25 Iran 14:19
Iran's Persian Gulf Star Oil Company reveals data on sold products Oil&Gas 14:11
Iran's NIDC reveals number of drilled wells Oil&Gas 14:04
Peoples of Azerbaijan, China show solidarity during COVID-19 pandemic Politics 13:53
World Bank provides emergency funding package to Uzbekistan Finance 13:49
Baku Textile Factory talks about knitwear production plans Business 13:47
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender to buy chemical products, plant equipment Tenders 12:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 12:55
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:36
Single Point Mooring to be commissioned at phase of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 12:36
Azerbaijani Central Bank decides on credit incentives Finance 12:30
Iran's sulfur export terminal to be commissioned Business 12:26
EIB helping Uzbekistan to fight economic impact of COVID-19 Finance 12:25
COVID-19 cases up in Georgia Georgia 12:25
Uzbekistan expanding co-op with Poland Business 12:20
Terms of granting temporary residence permit to foreigners in Azerbaijan expand Politics 12:19
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:17
Ardabil governor: Discussions on joint park between Iran and Azerbaijan to begin soon Business 12:10
Turkish logistics company boosts cargo transportation in Turkmenistan Business 12:01
Britain nears grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths Europe 11:46
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,055 to 152,438 Europe 11:43
Azerbaijani citizens free of criminal liability for not informing on adopting foreign citizenship Politics 11:30
EU providing support to Uzbekistan's healthcare sector amid COVID-19 pandemic Finance 11:29
Azerbaijani expert talks recent WTI price collapse Commentary 11:28
Azerbaijan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 11:22
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to US up in 1Q2020 Turkey 11:18
Preventive maintenance at Kazakhstan's Pavlodar refinery to start ahead of time Oil&Gas 11:05
Greek economy is expected to shrink by 5-10% this year Europe 10:59
Hikmat Hajiyev: Political leaders of some countries make distorted statements on so-called “Armenian genocide” Politics 10:46
Iran reveals amount of wheat to be purchased from farmers Business 10:40
Azerbaijani industrial corporation talks production, export plans for 2020 Business 10:39
Uzbekistan reveals coronavirus statistics as of April 25 Uzbekistan 10:20
Thailand reports 53 new coronavirus cases, one new death Other News 10:16
Georgia to assist socially vulnerable families Finance 09:58
Iranian currency rates for April 25 Finance 09:46
Kazakhstan’s wells drilling and maintenance company to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 09:41
Epsilon actively carries out 3D seismic exploration work in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 09:41
Iran eyes reaching self-sufficiency in rice production Business 09:29
Georgian government to help business Business 09:29
Traffic restrictions on major cities to be eased for two days in Georgia Transport 09:26
EU, FAO allocate grants to Georgia to bolster food production Business 09:24
Kazakh uranium producing company to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 09:18
6.3-magnitude quake jolts off Papua New Guinea Other News 08:47
12 rangers killed in armed attack in national park in DRC Other News 08:25
Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China, governor says US 07:46
China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 07:05
U.S. Texas businesses partially reopen Business 06:34
Volkswagen pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico Business 05:48
COVID-19 infections rise to 144 in Myanmar Other News 05:00
Brazil's Bolsonaro denies accusation of interference in Federal Police Other News 04:17
World leaders launch plan to speed COVID-19 drugs, vaccine; U.S. stays away World 03:25
Switzerland reports 22 pct more deaths than usual years under shadow of COVID-19 Europe 02:36
Lufthansa seeking 290 million euro loan for Belgian airline: media Transport 01:47
KLM to receive up to 4 billion euros in financial aid: finance minister Transport 00:55
As U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000, handful of states edge toward reopening US 00:03
COVID-19 death toll tops 19,000 in UK after another 684 patients die Europe 24 April 23:18
German carmaker BMW plans ramp-up of production by end of April Business 24 April 22:35
German SMEs get 55 mln euros in quick loans within nine days Finance 24 April 21:52
Iran’s import of chemical products from Turkey down Turkey 24 April 21:31
Azerbaijani deputy minister discloses number of people on quarantine at home Society 24 April 21:04
Deputy minister discloses number of health workers infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 24 April 20:58
Azerbaijan developing plan to reduce density of public transport passenger traffic Society 24 April 20:57
Azerbaijani, Croatian FMs mull prospects of relations Politics 24 April 20:47
Deputy health minister: Coronavirus infection still spreading in Azerbaijan Society 24 April 20:42
Kazakhstan to increase flour, wheat volume allowed for export Business 24 April 20:30
Azerbaijan discloses age groups of citizens dead from COVID-19 spread Society 24 April 20:23
E-commerce made easy: Azerbaijan Digital Trade Hub presents innovative capacities ICT 24 April 20:12
TABIB: Modular hospitals to open in Azerbaijan soon Society 24 April 20:02
Azerbaijan may face second wave of COVID-19 if quarantine fully lifted – TABIB Society 24 April 20:02
Iran increases import of vehicles from Turkey Turkey 24 April 19:52
Cargo transportation volume via Kazakhstan's roads revealed Transport 24 April 19:48
All news