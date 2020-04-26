Border customs between Iran and Pakistan opened

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Rimdan border customs between Iran and Pakistan has resumed operations since yesterday (April 25), said Spokesman for Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi, Trend reports citing IRICA.



According to Latifi, 14 trucks (which were exporting Iranian products) crossed the border last day.



Latifi added that Pakistan has announced that it will accept 20 trucks carrying food from 08:00 to 14:00 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays in accordance with health protocols.



The official said that the Rimdan border customs is located 130 kilometers from the Chabahar district of Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran and borders the Gabd customs in Pakistan's Balochistan province.



Border customs between Iran and Pakistan have been closed by Pakistan since late February due to the spread of the coronavirus in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 89,300 people have been infected, 5,650 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 68,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.