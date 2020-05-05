Georgian PM thanks International Monetary Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, has thanked the Managing Director and the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Earlier, the Executive Board of IMF has approved $200 million financing to Georgia to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of the government called the augmentation of the current program with $200 millon a strong message for international donors.

“Grateful to IMF Executive Board for Sixth Review and augmentation of the current program with $200 million. It is a strong message for international donor community. Together we will combat the invisible enemy!” Gakharia tweeted.

According to the official Twitter page of the fund, the Board also completed the Sixth review for Georgia's economic program.

“We welcome Georgia's efforts to increase health spending, strengthen social protection, and support businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva tweeted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356