Kazakhstan takes action to prevent overpricing of socially important goods

Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament has approved the decree draft, which prohibits overpricing of socially significant food products, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

As noted during the Mazhilis hearing, the new norms restrict retail sellers to overstate the cost of 19 types of products by more than 15 percent of the manufacturer or wholesale suppliers original cost.

The decree also oversees administrative responsibility in the case that the requirements are violated.

The list of the 19 types of socially significant food products includes: wheat flour of the first grade; wheat bread from flour of the first grade; certain types of noodles; buckwheat; rice; potatoes; carrots; onions; white cabbage; granulated sugar; sunflower oil; beef; poultry meat; pasteurized milk; butter; chicken eggs; table salt; cottage cheese.

The decree was passed on for review of Kazakhstan's Senate (upper house of the Parliament).

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

However later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020 and then till May 11, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The latest data said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reached 4,298, including 1,299 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 29 patients who passed away.

