Azerbaijani Cabinet approves list of licenses, permits to be sent to State Customs Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approved the List of licenses and permits on the issuance, suspension, restoration or cancellation, which must be sent to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Trend reports.

The corresponding decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution outlines:

1. Licenses: 1.1. - import, export and transit of precursors;

1.2. - transportation of dangerous goods by transport;

1.3. - import of plant protection products and agrochemicals.

2. Permissions: 2.1. - permission to transport dangerous goods, including transit through the country;

2.2. - consent to the publication, import, export and distribution of religious literature (paper books and e-books), audio and video materials, goods (products) and other religious materials (informative);

2.3. In accordance with the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Export Control, permission to export, re-export, import, re-import and transit of goods (work, services, intellectual property) that are subject to export control;

2.4. The circulation of objects belonging to certain participants of civil turnover and allowed to be circulated on the basis of permits for their availability (limited civil circulation) is allowed in accordance with the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the List of things that may belong to certain participants of civil turnover and circulation of which is allowed on the basis of a special permit (limited civil circulation);

2.5. - certificate on the introduction of a special economic regime for export-oriented activity in the oil and gas sector;

2.6. - registration of a list (list of imported goods) of equipment and materials to be imported into Azerbaijan to obtain benefits on export-oriented activity in the oil and gas sector;

2.7. - permission for the creation, enrichment, sale of zoological collections, as well as their import and export to Azerbaijan;

2.8. - permission (certificate) for international trade (introduction, export, re-export and import from the sea) of endangered species of wild fauna and flora;

2.9. - international veterinary certificate for exported animals and animal products;

2.10. - certificate of registration of imported and manufactured veterinary medicines;

2.11. - certificate of state registration of pesticides, biological products and agrochemicals;

2.12. - phytosanitary certificate for export (re-export) of plant products;

2.13. - permission for the movement of big and heavy vehicles on roads;

2.14. - an agreement on regular city (intra-city), inter-city (inter-district) and international passenger transportation (organizing of passenger transportation) by vehicles;

2.15. - certificate of approval of standard samples or type of measuring instruments;

2.16. - food safety certificate;

2.17. - certificate of state registration of the medicinal product;

2.18. - permission to import medicines into Azerbaijan;

2.19. - permission to import and export psychotropic substances envisaged in lists 1 and 2 of the UN Convention on Psychotropic Substances of 1971;

2.20. - permission to export and import electricity;

2.21. - certificate of registration of a special economic zone;

2.22. - extract from the register on food safety registration of entities engaged in the production and sale of food products;

2.23. - certificate of registration of an industrial park;

2.24. - certificate of registration of a technology park;

2.25. - certificate of registration of a technology business incubator;

2.26. - a document confirming the import of machinery, technological equipment and equipment by individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activity without creating a legal entity and by legal entities, residents, the managing organization and operator of industrial or technology parks, as well as by legal entities that have received investment promotion certificates;

2.27. - investment promotion document;

2.28. - certificate confirming the country of origin of goods;

2.29. - certificate of protection of cultural values from the export of cultural property;

2.30. - certificate of temporary export of cultural values included in the Azerbaijani National List of Cultural Heritage in connection with holding of exhibitions, tours, restoration work, presentations, international cultural events.

