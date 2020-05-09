Russia’s Bashkortostan looks to establish representative office in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

A representative office of Russia’s Bashkortostan may be opened in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Bashkortostan’s State Committee on Foreign Economic Relations.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Bashkortostan’s Investment Committee in the form of videoconference.

The report said that Kazakhstan is among top five partner countries of Bashkortostan in terms of foreign trade turnover, as Bashkir companies are actively export a wide range of goods to Kazakhstan.

“The potential of the Kazakh market is quite big, the export list can be significantly expanded up to cooperation in the aircraft industry, soda ash production, investments attraction in the field of road facilities, petrochemicals and oil refining,” the report said.

Head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov said during the conference call that Kazakhstan is one of the most reliable partners.

“The process of representative offices establishing continues. Now we need to concentrate on one of them. Kazakhstan is our long-standing and reliable partner and we are working to expand this cooperation,” Khabirov said.

---

