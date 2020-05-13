Iranian currency rates for May 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to May 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,565 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 13 Iranian rial on May 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,519 51,713 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,314 43,122 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,300 4,243 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,139 4,059 1 Danish krone DKK 6,109 6,081 1 Indian rupee INR 558 554 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,829 135,782 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,230 26,267 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,175 39,086 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,895 29,893 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,242 25,485 1 South African rand ZAR 2,287 2,276 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,009 5,945 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,520 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,191 27,071 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,612 29,598 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,497 49,499 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,231 2,226 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,672 34,426 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,692 29,570 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,924 5,920 100 Thai baths THB 130,937 130,563 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,680 9,654 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,267 34,233 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,565 45,347 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,991 9,962 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,066 13,040 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,820 2,807 1 Afghan afghani AFN 551 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,177 17,227 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,729 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,513 83,372 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,093 4,093 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 176,964 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,975 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 169,343 rials, and the price of $1 is 137,134 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 179,000-182,000 rials.