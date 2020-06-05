Ambassador: Open market economy to help Georgia to become richer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

European Union has witnessed solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 in Georgia, Ambassador of the EU to Georgia Carl Harzell said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Thanks to the open market economy and international trade, Georgia will become richer and more successful, the ambassador added.

"We have been witnesses of solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 in Georgia as well as in Europe; I think this is very important, this is a genuine achievement that I hope we preserve after the crisis," stressed Harzell.

According to him, a small country like Georgia cannot be isolated and self-sufficient.

"We are helping Georgian companies to look for European and other markets because it enables the state and its citizens to export products and increase their welfare, while this wouldn't be possible in a closed economy", said Harzell.

