Presidents of Georgia, Albania may open direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili held a telephone conversation with Albanian President Ilir Meta, during which the parties discussed a strategy for gradually opening the economy in the post-pandemic period and the possibility of direct flights, Trend reports citing press office of the President of Georgia.

As reported, the parties also discussed the process of European integration of Georgia and Albania. Zourabichvili congratulated Ilir Meta on the start of negotiations on Albania's EU membership.

The presidents emphasized the importance of cooperation between the countries during the crisis. It was stressed that Georgia and Albania must find ways to cooperate on global issues.

The heads of state also discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in the tourism sector and the urgent issue of a safe tourist corridor.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and the Republic of Albania were established on 8 July 1993.

