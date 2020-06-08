Presentation of Azerbaijani wine held in China via video conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

A presentation of Azerbaijani wine produced by Azerbaijan’s Shirvan Sharablari LLC, Ismayilli Sharab-2 OJSC and Goygol Sharab Plant OJSC was organized in China via a video conference on June 8, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend on June 8.

The promotion event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the Azerbaijan Trade Representative Office in China and the China National Research Institute of Food and Fermentation.

AZPROMO’s Acting President Yusif Abdullayev informed the participants about the development of winemaking in Azerbaijan and the work being carried out in this sphere.

"The production of wine and other alcoholic beverages in Azerbaijan is a priority sphere of the non-oil sector and the government renders great support to this sphere,” Abdullayev added.

The state program for the development of winemaking in Azerbaijan for 2018-2025 adopted in 2018 and the creation of the Azerbaijan Winemakers Association testify to the attention paid to the development of winemaking, said the ministry.

While informing the participants about the wine houses operating in China’s Urumqi and Shanghai cities, trade representative of Azerbaijan in China Teymur Nadiroglu stressed that the necessary measures are taken every year to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand in China and further increase the export of non-oil products, in particular, wine and other alcoholic beverages which are produced in the country.

A video footage on the promotion of Azerbaijani wine was shown at the event followed by a question and answer session.

During the event, the products of 20 Azerbaijani companies producing milk and dairy products, honey, hazelnuts, fruit juices, confectionery, vegetables and canned goods, dried fruits and persimmons were presented at the "Made in Azerbaijan" single stand through the support of the ministry and organized by AZPROMO.

