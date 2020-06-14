Mercedes Benz to recall 4,653 imported sedans in China

Mercedes Benz (China) Ltd. will recall 4,653 imported vehicles from the Chinese market due to incorrect child-safety lock labels, according to the country's top quality watchdog, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The recall, set to begin on June 19, will involve imported G-class sedans manufactured between Feb. 14, 2018 and Sept. 24, 2019, said a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The embossed lock symbol for the child-safety lock on the rear doors of the involved vehicles may indicate the incorrect lock status of the child-safety lock, increasing a child's risk of injury in the event of the door opening unexpectedly.

The auto company will install a label on the rear doors with the correct operating directions free of charge to eliminate risks, according to the statement.