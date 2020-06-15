Georgia expects rich hazelnut harvest

15 June 2020
Georgia expects rich hazelnut harvest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Tamilla Mammadova

Hazelnut harvest will exceed 50,000 tons in Georgia, Trend reports with reference to Georgian Hazelnut Growers Association.

More than 90 percent of the harvest will be exported, and the key markets will be Italy and Germany.

The association noted rapid development of the sector over the past few years. If the climatic conditions and amount of pests remain stable, the yield will reach 120,000 tons in four years.

The record in hazelnut yield was 60,000 tons in Georgia. In 2019, 35,000 tons of hazelnuts were exported from Georgia, which is twice as much as in 2018.

Meanwhile, sales and prices for Georgian hazelnuts will increase in 2020, according to the forecast of nuts exporters.

The index of export of Georgian hazelnuts in 2019 was the best over the past five years. The exporters named the situation in Turkey as the main reason. In particular, exporters note the early spread of Farosana stink bugs in Turkey, due to which manufacturers expect a decrease in yield by 30 percent.

According to the National Statistical Service of Georgia (Geostat), last year, export of hazelnuts in cash equivalent amounted to $67 million (an increase of 10.6 percent). This is the highest indicator since 2014.

