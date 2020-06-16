Azerbaijan records high yield of French wheat, barley

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

A high yield of wheat and barley varieties brought from France has been recorded in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

Foreign varieties selected due to high yield and resistance to changes in weather conditions were originally planted on the fields of a joint Azerbaijani-Turkish seed-growing and research enterprise, where a test planting of two varieties of soft wheat and one grade of barley suitable for brewing was carried out on 100 hectares.

Specialists from Azerbaijan Scientific-Research Institute of Crop Husbandry, the Scientific-Research Institute of Fruit Growing and Tea Growing, as well as the Guba Regional Agrarian Science and Innovation Center inspected the cultivated areas, which revealed that the average barley yield per hectare in the cultivation areas of the Ramata variety reached 53 centners.

For comparison, the average barley yield is about 30 centners, and the average wheat yield in the Khachmaz district is 30-40 centners per hectare. The yield of wheat varieties brought from France exceeds 60 centners per hectare.

The main purpose of the test planting of new French varieties is to study their advantages compared to local varieties.