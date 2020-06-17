Iran, Azerbaijan discuss activity of joint commission, co-op projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Elnur Baghishov –Trend:

Iran hopes that that 14th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Interstate Commission will be held in Tehran in the near future, with full compliance of health protocols, Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister and Iranian co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Interstate Commission on cooperation in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres Farhad Dejpasand said, Trend reports citing Iranian embassy to Baku.

Dejpasand made the remark during a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Dejpasand also invited the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan to visit Iran. According to Dejpasand, economic relations will develop as a result of joint cooperation and assistance of the two countries.

Shahin Mustafayev in turn expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Speaking about COVID-19, Mustafayev said that in order to combat the disease and minimize the negative impact of the spread of the disease on Azerbaijan's economic sectors, the government has taken comprehensive steps to support the economy and other sectors by developing comprehensive programs.

Dejpasand and Mustafayev also discussed the latest state of joint projects of Azerbaijan and Iran within the North-South Corridor, as well as the establishment of a joint industrial park in the Bilasuvar county of Iran near the joint border

Last year, a preliminary agreement was reached on the establishment of a joint Iranian-Azerbaijani industrial park in the Bilasuvar county of Iran's Ardabil Province.