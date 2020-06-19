Azerbaijan unveils data on harvesting of cereals as of June 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Some 966,470 tons of cereals (31 percent of the total yield) were collected at 314,260-hectare area in Azerbaijan as of June 18, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

In particular, 730,800 tons of barley and 235,700 tons of wheat were harvested from 241,700-hectare and 72,500-hectare areas, respectively.

The average barley yield is 30.2 centners per hectare, while for wheat – 32.9 centners per hectare. Currently, grain harvesting is underway in 36 Azerbaijani districts.

The highest yield of barley was observed in Barda district. The average barley yield in the district made up 39.8 centners per hectare.

High yields were also observed in the barley fields of Imishli district (38.4 centners per hectare), Sabirabad district (37.9 centners per hectare), Saatli district (36.4 centners per hectare), Aghdam district (36.4 centners per hectare), Bilasuvar district (32.3 centners per hectare), Fizuli district (31.3 centners per hectare), Beylagan district (30.5 centners per hectare), Yevlakh district (over 28.6 centners per hectare), and Neftchala district (27.8 centners per hectare).

Some 1,585 combines are involved in the collection process, of which 561 are combines that are on the balance of the regional divisions of Agroleasing OJSC.

As many as 848 combines owned by individuals and legal entities are also involved in the collection process. In total, over 1,700 combines are planned to be involved in the collection process.

Some 1.01 million hectares accounted for the autumn sowing of crops in Azerbaijan in 2019; 641,000 hectares accounted for wheat, while 369,240 hectares - for barley.

