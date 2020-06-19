Azerbaijan unveils data on harvesting of cereals as of June 18

Business 19 June 2020 10:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan unveils data on harvesting of cereals as of June 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Some 966,470 tons of cereals (31 percent of the total yield) were collected at 314,260-hectare area in Azerbaijan as of June 18, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

In particular, 730,800 tons of barley and 235,700 tons of wheat were harvested from 241,700-hectare and 72,500-hectare areas, respectively.

The average barley yield is 30.2 centners per hectare, while for wheat – 32.9 centners per hectare. Currently, grain harvesting is underway in 36 Azerbaijani districts.

The highest yield of barley was observed in Barda district. The average barley yield in the district made up 39.8 centners per hectare.

High yields were also observed in the barley fields of Imishli district (38.4 centners per hectare), Sabirabad district (37.9 centners per hectare), Saatli district (36.4 centners per hectare), Aghdam district (36.4 centners per hectare), Bilasuvar district (32.3 centners per hectare), Fizuli district (31.3 centners per hectare), Beylagan district (30.5 centners per hectare), Yevlakh district (over 28.6 centners per hectare), and Neftchala district (27.8 centners per hectare).

Some 1,585 combines are involved in the collection process, of which 561 are combines that are on the balance of the regional divisions of Agroleasing OJSC.

As many as 848 combines owned by individuals and legal entities are also involved in the collection process. In total, over 1,700 combines are planned to be involved in the collection process.

Some 1.01 million hectares accounted for the autumn sowing of crops in Azerbaijan in 2019; 641,000 hectares accounted for wheat, while 369,240 hectares - for barley.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian Sefid-Dasht Company’s revenues up
Iranian Sefid-Dasht Company’s revenues up
Iran ships cement to UAE through Shahid Kalantari port
Iran ships cement to UAE through Shahid Kalantari port
Another line of Iran's Karaj-Qazvin railway commissioned
Another line of Iran's Karaj-Qazvin railway commissioned
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund paying compensations to liquidated banks' depositors Finance 11:03
Turkmenistan, EU discuss expanding cooperation in field of international humanitarian law Turkmenistan 11:02
Azerbaijan unveils data on harvesting of cereals as of June 18 Business 10:56
Georgia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 10:50
Georgia doubles import of pharmaceutical product from Azerbaijan Business 10:28
ADB: Inflation in Azerbaijan to remain within target range Finance 10:27
Georgia presents country's investments opportunities to Nokia Business 10:15
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 09:59
Voluntary insurance payments soar up in Azerbaijan Economy 09:54
Nut Producers Association of Georgia expects higher nut crop Business 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Renewable energy capacities of Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to increase before late 2021 Oil&Gas 09:20
Ex-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s son dies in US World 08:43
Oil prices rise on faith in supply cuts, demand recovery Oil&Gas 08:17
Iran welcomes election of new UNSC members Iran 07:37
2 police officers seriously injured in New Zealand's West Auckland gun shooting incident Other News 06:52
Brazil sees over 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for 3 consecutive days Other News 05:50
Number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is up by over 181,000 in the past 24 hours World 05:01
7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand's coast World 03:45
1,304 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Turkey Turkey 02:47
Trump renews threat to cut ties with China US 01:52
Egypt surpasses 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Arab World 01:14
Iran foreign minister: An 'agreeable solution' possible for IAEA inspection request Iran 00:07
Canada hits 100,000 coronavirus cases, major challenges remain Other News 18 June 23:07
European Commission: EU-Azerbaijan trade grew by 55% Business 18 June 22:23
France reports 28 more coronavirus deaths, cases up slightly Europe 18 June 21:50
Physical summit of EaP countries due in Brussels Politics 18 June 21:15
MFA discloses number of Azerbaijani citizens brought back home over past month Politics 18 June 21:01
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters warns about danger of using dexamethasone against COVID-19 Society 18 June 20:58
Azerbaijani president takes part in Summit of Eastern Partnership countries via videoconference (PHOTO) Politics 18 June 20:54
Operational Headquarters talks work of buses during hard quarantine in Azerbaijan Society 18 June 20:37
Compliance by Kazakhstan, Iraq may keep oil prices at $40/bbl Oil&Gas 18 June 20:36
Operational Headquarters warns of increase of COVID fatal cases in Azerbaijan Society 18 June 20:33
Azerbaijan extends deadline for closing borders Society 18 June 20:19
Recovery period of COVID patients in Azerbaijan becomes longer Society 18 June 20:14
MFA: Other countries highly appreciate Azerbaijan's practice of fighting COVID-19 Politics 18 June 19:50
Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan unsatisfactory - TABIB Society 18 June 19:49
Hard quarantine to be reintroduced in some districts of Azerbaijan Society 18 June 19:44
Azerbaijan's corporate sector intensifying activity with startups Commentary 18 June 19:41
Official: March 2020 shocks had negative impact on Kazakh economy Business 18 June 19:24
UN releases report on int'l legal obligations of Armenia, which occupied Azerbaijani territory Politics 18 June 19:22
Azerbaijani startups win success in Silicone Valley ICT 18 June 19:17
Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund places government bonds Finance 18 June 19:11
Kazakhstan’s National Bank talks financial operations highlights in 2019 Business 18 June 19:07
Azerbaijan reveals 338 new COVID-19 cases Society 18 June 19:05
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 18 June 19:02
Azerbaijan to soften conditions on unemployment insurance payments Society 18 June 19:02
Uzbekistan to strengthen industrial cooperation with Russia Business 18 June 18:30
Total crude oil exports from Former Soviet Union countries rise Oil&Gas 18 June 18:29
French Development Agency, Veolia expand their activities in Uzbekistan Construction 18 June 18:26
MEDEF International talks French major investments in Georgia Business 18 June 18:22
COVID-quarantine in Kazakhstan allows for co-op of key economy sectors Business 18 June 18:17
EBRD gives up its spot among shareholders of Azerbaijani bank Finance 18 June 18:10
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to Russian counterpart Politics 18 June 18:06
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank launches new service Finance 18 June 18:04
Car sales falling sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia Business 18 June 17:49
Shootout occurs on Azerbaijan-Iran border, one dies Society 18 June 17:49
LOT Polish airline to resume flights to Georgia Transport 18 June 17:43
Embassy of Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan introduces electronic visa Turkmenistan 18 June 17:42
Uzbekistan increases spending from country's Anti-Crisis Fund Finance 18 June 17:34
Azerbaijan's Land Reclamation & Water Management company develops 2 state programs Society 18 June 17:20
Georgia decreases import of oil bitumen year-on-year Oil&Gas 18 June 17:15
Uzbekistan boosts exports of melons to Russia Business 18 June 17:03
Uzbekistan's tobacco production continues to decline Business 18 June 16:59
Turkmenistan to hold Parliament meeting regarding new legislative documents Turkmenistan 18 June 16:58
Woodside most likely buyer of Chevron’s stake in North West Shelf LNG Oil&Gas 18 June 16:47
Turkish clothes remain popular on Kazakh market Business 18 June 16:40
Uzbekistan increases car production Business 18 June 16:32
Ayurveda to boost your immunity during pandemic World 18 June 16:30
Georgia plans to export black caviar to countries of region Business 18 June 16:27
German companies interested in SOCAR’s gas processing complex project Oil&Gas 18 June 16:17
EPP reiterates support for OSCE MG efforts on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 June 16:08
BP lowers total proved oil reserves globally Oil&Gas 18 June 15:52
Kyrgyzstan slows down on imports of Turkish cement Business 18 June 15:42
Azerbaijani company discloses volume of manufactured medical alcohol Business 18 June 15:40
BP revises up world proved gas reserves Oil&Gas 18 June 15:35
Deloitte: Georgia may become more attractive investment platform Business 18 June 15:33
Data on cargo runs from Turkey to Georgia from January through May unveiled Transport 18 June 15:30
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction with SOFAZ Finance 18 June 15:16
Turkey reveals data on cargo transportation to Italy Transport 18 June 15:13
Turkey marks plunge in number of its citizens looking for job in Russia Business 18 June 15:13
Iranian Sefid-Dasht Company’s revenues up Business 18 June 15:12
Azerbaijan accelerates compulsory life insurance growth Economy 18 June 15:11
Azerbaijan leads among exporters of polypropylene to Russia Oil&Gas 18 June 15:10
AZAL resumes regular operations to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO, VIDEO) Economy 18 June 15:09
Iran ships cement to UAE through Shahid Kalantari port Business 18 June 15:07
Uzbekistan increases diesel production Oil&Gas 18 June 15:04
Ukrainian companies eye to implement business projects in Turkmenistan Business 18 June 15:02
LUKOIL: Detailed assessment underway on Azerbaijan’s prospective structures Oil&Gas 18 June 15:00
Iran tests new cruise missiles Politics 18 June 14:58
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil completes construction of link to Kenkiyak-Atyrau oil pipeline Oil&Gas 18 June 14:54
Turkmenistan’s Balkan region plans to receive rich wheat harvest Turkmenistan 18 June 14:52
Number of Turkish job seekers in Turkmenistan plummets Business 18 June 14:49
Azerbaijan working on launching e-TIR system on East-West route Transport 18 June 14:37
Kazakhstan's revenue volume from road cargo transportation increases Transport 18 June 14:32
Kazakh national postal service operator opens tender for ATMs repair Tenders 18 June 14:31
Germany to abolish mandatory quarantine for Georgian citizens Transport 18 June 14:27
Export of Turkish clothes to Uzbekistan drops sharply Business 18 June 14:26
Fees for compulsory types of insurance in Azerbaijan grow in April 2020 Economy 18 June 14:23
Second modern combined cycle gas turbine commissioned in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 18 June 14:22
All news