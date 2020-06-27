Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 19-26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 15 - June 22 1.7 June 16 1.7 June 23 1.7 June 17 1.7 June 24 1.7 June 18 1.7 June 25 1.7 June 19 1.7 June 26 - Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0082 manat (0.4 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9137 manat (growth by 0.3 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 15 - June 22 1.9043 June 16 1.9267 June 23 1.9146 June 17 1.9161 June 24 1.9234 June 18 1.9134 June 25 1.9125 June 19 1.9206 June 26 - Average weekly 1.9192 Average weekly 1.9137

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0245 manat (down 1.3 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 15 - June 22 0.0244 June 16 0.0245 June 23 0.0246 June 17 0.0244 June 24 0.0247 June 18 0.0244 June 25 0.0244 June 19 0.0242 June 26 - Average weekly 0.0242 Average weekly 0.0245

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0003 manat (0.1 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2482 manat (up 0.1 percent).